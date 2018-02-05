Hyderabad: Policeman saves boy's life

[India], Feb 05 (ANI): A policeman in Hyderabad has saved the life of a seven-year-old boy, who was hit by a speeding car, on Sunday by taking the severely-injured minor to hospital in his patrol vehicle.

The accident reportedly took place when the boy was crossing the road with his parents near Budwel Railway Station on Friday.

Airport police station circle inspector Mahesh, who was passing by, saw the injured boy and his parents waiting for an ambulance.

He then immediately acted and took the boy into his hands and shifted the boy to a local hospital in his patrol vehicle. On reaching the hospital, the policeman carried the boy in his hands to the emergency ward.

The senior officials of the police department have appreciated Mahesh for fulfilling his duty. Recently, two policemen in Hyderabad had saved the life of a senior citizen after he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the road in Puranapul area near Charminar. The two alert home guards were reportedly well versed with the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) method and administered chest compressions and rescue breaths to revive the senior citizen on Thursday. (ANI)