Hyderabad: Rains bring respite from sweltering heat

[India], May 30 (ANI): People in Hyderabad were in for a treat on Monday night, as they experienced rain giving them relief from the sweltering heat.

After witnessing the highest temperature in Telangana ranging from 42 to 43 degree Celsius (°C), the city looks forward to welcoming the monsoon.

Assistant director of the Meteorological Department (MeT) Raja Rao, told ANI " Southwest monsoon has arrived and covered almost Andaman and Nicobar Island, Arabian sea , southern states and northeastern states. By June 4 or June 5, the monsoon is all set to arrive in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. For the next two to four days there will be isolated rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. From the fifth day onwards rainfalls will be increasing."

The Hyderabad locals and residents are sanguine about the early arrival of the monsoon season. Prasad, a resident said, "The monsoon will arrive in the whole country in a week or ten days time slot. It is pretty cool and refreshingly pleasant at the moment post days of sweltering heat waves. Everyone is glad that it has commenced raining and we are hopeful that the monsoon season will arrive at the earliest in Telangana". A railways employee, Susheel Kumar Singh said the monsoons will make his workplace pleasant by bringing down the temperature ten degrees lower and expressed how optimistically he has been wishing for the early arrival of monsoon. (ANI)