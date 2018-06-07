Hyderabad ranks third in sound polluted cities list

[India] June 7 (ANI): Telangana's Hyderabad has been ranked third in the list of sound polluted metropolitan cities.

Hyderabad was earlier listed on top 10 most air polluted metropolitan cities.

Traffic Department, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Anil Kumar told ANI that they are taking measures to check the noise pollution in the city.

"Sound pollution is one of the major problems in city. For that we have started campaigning against noise pollution; we have also tied up with Telecom companies through which we can give messages to common masses about the awareness," he added.

Kumar further said that many campaigns on a larger scale have been planned for the city dwellers. "We are also going to take action against those who will remove their silencers from the vehicle," he added. (ANI)