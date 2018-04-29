Hyderabad resident trafficked to Qatar; family seeks Sushma Swaraj's help

[India], Apr. 29 (ANI): The family of a Hyderabad resident, S.A. Quadri, who was allegedly human trafficked to Qatar in 2017, has reached out to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, seeking his rescue.

The man was allegedly human trafficked to Qatar on the pretext of job offer by an agent.

"The agent promised him a job in Canada or the USA and asked him to visit Qatar for 4 days saying it would help him procure the visa for Canada, easily," said the mother of Quadri.

"The agent took Rs.6 lakhs from us on the pretext of providing him the job. He went to Qatar for four days but we got no information about him for five months. Then the agent told us in March that our son is lodged in prison but he didn't tell the reason," she added.

Earlier, in a similar case, a woman from the same city, was allegedly trafficked to Dubai and later to Oman. She was rescued after her family took the matter to the Indian embassy in Muscat. (ANI)