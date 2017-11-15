Hyderabad school principal arrested after toddler's death

[India], Nov.15 (ANI): The principal of the Hyderabad play school, where a toddler had died after drowning in a sump tank, was arrested on Wednesday.

Along with the principal, counsellor and security in-charge of Bachpan School were also arrested on Wednesday, Malkajgiri Police Station Station House Officer (SHO) Janaki Reddy said.

A three-year-old boy died on Tuesday after allegedly falling into the sump tank.

A school employee, reportedly, saw the child in the tank and alerted other staff members, who then informed the police.

The infuriated family members of the deceased child had blamed the school for negligence and demanded immediate action against the management. (ANI)