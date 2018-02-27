Hyderabad: Seach on for kidnapped woman

[India] Feb. 26 (ANI): A special team was formed on Monday to trace a 21-year-old woman missing since last Saturday after a voice message confirmed that she was kidnapped.

According to Inspector of Chandrayangutta Police Station in Hyderabad, a complaint was received from the victim's parents in regard to her disappearance.

The inspector added that last night her parents received a WhatsApp voice note from the woman, confirming she was kidnapped.

A case has been registered under section 363 of Indian Penal Code. (ANI)