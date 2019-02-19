Hyderabad: SOT police nabs Marijuana peddlers, seizes 106 kgs of drugs

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): Special Operations Team (SOT) Police, on Monday, nabbed two Marijuana peddlers and seized 106 kilograms of the drugs from them.

According to SOT police, Malkajgiri team, the sleuths of Special Operations Team, Malkajgiri Zone along with local police apprehended two persons Medishetti Ganesh and Pothula Sai for being involved in illegal transportation of Marijuana from Narsipatnam to Hyderabad.

A car, two mobile phones and one knife were confiscated from the possession of the accused persons.

The accused Medishetti Ganesh is a resident of Yetigarimipeta village of Visakhapatnam District and has been transporting Marijuana for a few years. He is procuring Marijuana from Agency areas of Narsipatnam of Visakhapatnam District for cheaper rates and selling the same to the needy Marijuana agents in Hyderabad who are willing to purchase the Ganja for a higher rate. He along with associate Pothula Sai of the same village are involved in the illegal transportation of Ganja Business and earning money for three years. The two accused were arrested in the Choutuppal area where the SOT Malkajgiri and local Police patrolling party were during routine checking. They stopped the vehicle and found ganja packets in the back of the car following which both Ganesh and Sai were apprehended. The main accused Ramprasad, who procures ganja us absconding and efforts to nab him are in progress. (ANI)