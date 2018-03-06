Hyderabad station gets sanitary napkin vending machine

[India], Mar. 05 (ANI): South Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO), a social service organisation on Friday installed a Sanitary Napkin Vending Machine at Kacheguda Railway Station.

In the presence of Arun Kumar Jain, Divisional Railway Manager, Hyderabad, the facility was inaugurated by a woman employee of the SCR.

Speaking to ANI, Jain, said, "For the benefit of women passengers, separate waiting hall, restrooms and a cubic cell for breastfeeding will be provided on every platform."

"The Kacheguda station caters to about 17,000 women passengers on a daily basis. As a initiative of this we even installed a sanitary napkin dispenser in Kachiguda Railway Station with the capacity to dispense 75 napkins in a single refill and they can purchase two napkins at a very affordable price of Rs 5, he added."

Jain also said that the incinerator machines that are installed are the first of its kind facility in railway stations in the city.

"The incinerator machine can dispose of 200 used napkins per day and is the first of its kind facility in railway stations in the city. These machines are costing about 48,000/- each. This was donated by the women's welfare organisation of South Central Railway. We are even planning to install the same in Nizamabad and Kurnool railway stations," he said.

Shanti a passenger, told ANI, "it is a very good initiative taken by South Central Railways. I guess this initiative is inspired by the movie Padman. We don't know which moment we will get our periods and there might be an emergency. When we face such situation it is easy for us to use these sanitary napkins in any situation. I suggest everyone to use this opportunity instead of going out somewhere and face the problem. And here it is a very simple process to get pads here, we just need to put a 5/- coin and press a red button here and then we can collect the pad." (ANI)