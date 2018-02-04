Hyderabad: Stolen antique idols worth Rs 3 cr recovered, two held

[India], Feb. 04 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Sunday recovered three antique idols worth Rs 3 crore and arrested two people on charges of stealing it.

The idols were stolen from temples in Telangana's Kamareddy town on January 27.

The idols were recovered when a team of the Hyderabad and the Kamareddy police, working on specific information, joined hands and conducted an operation to nab the perpetrators.

As per the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, V.V. Srinivasa Rao, the idols were about 600 years old and the accused have been involved in similar such crimes in the past too.

"Earlier also the accused were involved in stealing of idols from the temples. After stealing they used to go to Karnataka and later come back to Hyderabad to sell them," Rao told the media here. The culprits identified as Shaik Hyder and Shaik Aziza confessed their crime and were later handed over to the Station Head Officer of Kamareddy town Police Station for further investigation. (ANI)