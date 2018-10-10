Hyderabad stray dogs death: Bodies sent for postmortem

[India], Oct 10 (ANI): Circle Inspector of Ghatkesar police station said the bodies of some dogs that were allegedly poisoned earlier this month have been sent for postmortem.

"We found dead bodies of some dogs and have sent them for postmortem. We are waiting for the reports," he added.

A case was lodged on Sunday based on a complaint filed by an activist, who alleged that nearly 100 stray dogs were poisoned.

"We have received a complaint from an Animal Activist stating about 100 street dogs have been poisoned near Infosys by local community persons. We have been to the spot but have not found any dog dead bodies. We are investigating the matter. If anyone is found guilty we will charge them under the appropriate offence," the official said.

A case in this regard has been registered under the Animal Cruelty Act. (ANI)