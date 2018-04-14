Hyderabad student ends life over exam failure

[India], Apr. 14 (ANI A class 11 student in Hyderabad's Kukatpally allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself after he failed in the finals exams.

According to Kukatpally police station Circle Inspector Prasanna, victim Sai Kumar was pursuing his intermediate first year in MNR Junior college and has failed in the final exam.

The body of the deceased has been shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered under Section 174 CrPC and the further probe is underway. (ANI)