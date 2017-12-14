Hyderabad student shot in Chicago: Victim's family receives visa to travel to US

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): The parents of the Indian student from Hyderabad, who was shot in Chicago, United States, have been granted visa to meet their ailing son.

Mohammad Akbar's parents and younger brother will be travelling to Chicago in next two or three days.

Mohammad Shafi, Akbar's elder brother thanked the Centre, the state government and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for their co-operation.

The family on Wednesday also met Telangana Home Minister Naini Narshimha Reddy to express their gratitude.

Earlier on December 10, Akbar's parents had sought Swaraj's help for an emergency visa to visit their son. Akbar was injured on December 6 while he was walking towards his car in the parking lot. He has an injury on his cheek. The Indian student, studying in Chicago, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the US. The victim had gone to the US for higher studies a few months back. (ANI)