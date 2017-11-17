Hyderabad: Teacher arrested for caning 5-year-old

[India], November 17 (ANI): The police has arrested a school teacher for allegedly caning a five-year-old student of Sacred Heart School at Tarnaka in Hyderabad yesterday.

An Upper Kinder Garten (UKG) student, Mohammed Khaja Lateef, went home with injuries on his back and informed his parents about the incident after which the parents lodged a police complaint.

Soon, the teacher, who has been identified as Kumudhini, was arrested by the police.

"The student went home and told the whole case to the parents. Parents lodged a complaint. The police then arrested the teacher," Inspector V Ashok Reddy of Osmania University Police Station said.

According to the police, in the morning during a class, Lateef reportedly had a fight with one of his classmates and ended up biting him. Hence, Kumudhini beat him with a stick. Balala Hakkula Sangham, an NGO working in Hyderabad for child rights, is demanding the closure of the school and proper action against the accused teacher and the school management for showing cruelty against the child. Based on victim's mother's complaint, a case was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Juvenile Justice Act and the case is being investigated. (ANI)