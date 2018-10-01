Hyderabad: Techie commits suicide over dowry harassment

[India], Oct 1 (ANI): A techie in Hyderabad has committed suicide by hanging herself allegedly over dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws.

According to police, the incident came to light on Sunday after a complaint was received from the victim's family.

"On Sunday, we received a complaint from a person stating his daughter Rupini got married in March 2018 and was working as a software engineer. He said that his daughter was staying with her husband and his family. Later the in-laws and her husband started harassing Rupini for dowry," the police said.

The body of the deceased has been shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem. Meanwhile, a case has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)