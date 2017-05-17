Hyderabad: Three ISIS suspects detained, questioning underway

The Hyderabad Police on Wednesday detained three persons suspected to be members of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The terrorists were exposed by a television channel yesterday.

An investigation has been initiated and the suspects are being interrogated.

"Once we receive the tape we will investigate the matter," Central Crime Station Deputy Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty said.

In April, Delhi Police's Special cell arrested three ISIS suspects from Jalandhar, Mumbai and Bijnor in a joint operation with the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad said it received information of a group being readied for terror activities. (ANI)