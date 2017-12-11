Hyderabad to become 'beggar-free' city

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): Hyderabad once again launched a drive to turn Hyderabad into "Beggar Free" city which was earlier put to halt after rumors that the drive was initiated because of US president Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump to the city.

Speaking to ANI, Telangana Prisons Department Inspector General Narsimha said that the Prison Department has recently started two Beggar homes one is in Chanchalguda jail for male beggars and another is in Challapalli jail for female beggars with all kinds of facilities provided to them, now once again momentum has gained and so far we picked up 287 male beggars and around 150 female beggars.

"The process is going well, in the last one and a half month we have conducted several programs for beggars for their morale boost. Cot, mattress, TV and pillows were provided to them, we are also giving educational and moral classes to them," he said. He further said that this eradicating of beggars drive started for a noble cause and not because of Ivanka Trump visit to Hyderabad. "Now once again the process have commenced, we are expecting another fifteen or twenty days to eradicate all the beggars from the city, we are also providing employment to some beggars in Prisons Petrol bunks and garden cleaning activities," he added. Talking about the development, Deputy Jailor, deputed to Anand Ashram, Chanchalguda Jail, Subhash said, "Beggars diet is much better than prisoners diet, we are spending Rs 90 per head for one day, if we see the prisoners we will be spending only Rs 68 to 70 per head for one day, here we provide breakfast, lunch and dinner with two times tea, we will also provide two times egg in the week and non-veg on Sunday. (ANI)