Hyderabad to get UAE consulate office

[India], June 29 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao accepted UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan's proposal to establish a UAE consulate office here in the near future.

In a meeting held between the two leaders on Thursday, the Chief Minister opined that the establishment of the consulate here would enhance the relationship between the state government and the UAE.

He also instructed the Chief secretary to allocate the required land and infrastructure for the consulate.

During the meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan, Rao's official residence and principal workplace, the two leaders discussed developmental projects taking place in Telangana, industrial policy, development on social aspects, education, medicine and infrastructure. The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs further lauded the Chief Minister for the schemes and measures taken for the upliftment of the natives, as well as the progress made in the state in terms of growth rate and surplus power generation. The Chief Minister also invited Sheikh Abdullah to visit the ongoing construction of the Kaleshwaram project. MP Keshav Rao, Chief secretary SK Joshi, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister S. Narsing Rao and officials Arvind Kumar, Rama Krishna Rao, Jayesh Ranjan and AK Khan were also present in the meeting. (ANI)