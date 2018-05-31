Hyderabad Traffic Police arranges free parking this Ramazan

[India], May 31 (ANI): In an order to avoid chaos on the roads, the Hyderabad Traffic police has made traffic diversions in the Old City during the holy month of Ramazan.

During the festive month, people head towards the Old city for shopping and also visit historic places.

Hence, the Traffic police has deployed extra staff to control the traffic.

In view of heavy road congestion during Ramadan in Old City, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has also provided free parking arrangements at several spots in the city.

Speaking to ANI, Charminar Traffic Inspector, Srinivas Reddy said, "During Ramazan season in Charminar number of pedestrians and vehicles increase, hence, we have provided free parking places for the visitors." Meanwhile, Joint Commissioner of Traffic, Hyderabad Anil Kumar said, "Ramadan is celebrated very grandly in Hyderabad, especially in old city we have made all the arrangements due to heavy traffic, and we have deployed extra staff from withdrawing other units. Especially we are deploying in the evening and night times when the crowd will be more on the roads." The month of Ramazan lasts around 29-30 days and the Muslims will fast between dawn and dusk. On the end of the month, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated to mark the end of the month, based on the visual sightings of the crescent moon. (ANI)