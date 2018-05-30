Hyderabad traffic police organises summer camp to teach children road safety norms

[India], May 30 (ANI): In an endeavour to spread road safety awareness among children Hyderabad traffic police has organised camps during the summer holidays.

Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police, Hyderabad, Anil Kumar told ANI that the aim is to make children aware of the traffic rules.

"In this camp, 150 children are participating. We are training them about traffic awareness; to make it more interesting, we are also teaching them singing, music and self-defence but our main focus is on traffic awareness. We want the children to tell about the Traffic awareness to their parents, friends and mates. Once the schools get re-open, then we will approach schools and will conduct awareness training's there as well," said Kumar.

One of the students in the camp, Rajeev Mundada thanked the Hyderabad Traffic Police for organising such a beneficial camp. "I have learnt many things in this camp about Traffic awareness. They (Traffic police) have taught us very well. They said we should always follow traffic rules and explained us what are traffic rules. Organising such camps will help us now and in future too," the student said. Reportedly, in March, 20 parents were sent to jail and this month six parents have been jailed for allowing their underaged children to drive. (ANI)