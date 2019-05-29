Hyderabad: TSSPDCL engineer caught accepting bribe

[India], May 28 (ANI): Anti-Corruption Bureau Officials on Tuesday caught the Assistant Divisional Engineering (OP) and Sub-Engineer, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), Miyapur accepting a bribe of Rs 3,500.

The engineer, identified as D Ramesh, was posted at TSSPDCL, Miyapur office in Ranga Reddy District.

He was caught at his office today when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 3,500 through K Pandu, Sub-Engineer, TSSPDCL, Miyapur from the complainant Kishore to perform his official duty to approve NET Meter.

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused officers and both the hands have tested positive in the chemical test.

The accused officers were arrested and produced before the ACB court. (ANI)