Hyderabad twin blast: Two awarded death sentence

[India], Sept 10 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court on Monday awarded death sentence to two convicts namely Aneeq Shafeeq Sayeed and Ismail Chaudhary in Hyderabad twin blast case.

Another convict, Tariq Anjum, who provided shelter to Sayeed and Chaudhary was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Five people- Aneeq Shafeeq Sayeed, Ismail Chaudhary, Tariq Anjum, Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkish and Mohd Sadiq Israr Shaik were arrested in connection with the case.

On September 4, the NIA court acquitted two accused Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkish and Mohd Sadiq Israr Shaik.

The court, which had been set up inside Cherlapally Central Jail, pronounced the quantum of sentence for all three convicts today who are lodged in jail. Following the judgement, the defence counsel of one of the convicts said that he would challenge the decision in the higher court. "Aneeq and Ismail were convicted and sentenced to death. We will prefer an appeal in high court. It is a weak case with weak evidence." Gandam Gurumurthy, counsel for Aneeq Shafeeq Sayeed said. Seshu Reddy, Special Public Prosecutor said, "Yes they (defence lawyers) will go and appeal and after seeing the judgement we will also appeal." The simultaneous blasts occurred in Hyderabad in Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park in 2007 which killed nearly 42 people and injured over 60. (ANI)