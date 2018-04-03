  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Hyderabad: Two held for running illegal tobacco units

Hyderabad: Two held for running illegal tobacco units

Last Updated: Tue, Apr 03, 2018 04:54 hrs

[India], Apr 3 (ANI): Two persons were arrested in a raid at five illegal gutkha and tobacco manufacturing units in Hyderabad, on Monday.

Raw material of tobacco and gutkha, valued at over Rs. one crore and manufacturing machines were also seized in the raids conducted by the Special Operation Team (SOT) Shamshabad at Maruthi Nagar and Attapur.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sudhakar and Narsimhulu.

Rajendernagar Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway. (ANI)



More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features