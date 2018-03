[India], Mar. 18 (ANI): A woman student of the Hyderabad University was allegedly assaulted by three unidentified persons on the campus on Friday night.

The unidentified persons are believed to be the construction workers.

At the time of the incident, the victim was accompanied by a male friend.

However, the duo somehow managed to escape and inform the concerned authorities.

A case has been registered and a probe is underway. (ANI)