Hyderabad woman allegedly given 'Triple Talaq' over phone

[India], November 20 (ANI): A woman hailing from Hyderabad has claimed she was given triple talaq over phone, despite the Supreme Court's ban over it.

Athiya Begum said that a month after their wedding, her husband Sheikh Sardar Mazhar went out of the house. Within few hours, he called and gave her 'triple talaq' over phone on November 13.

As per Athiya, her husband said he didn't want to live with her and had married another girl.

"Before my marriage, I gave him around Rs 2 lakh and even spent around Rs 6 lakh till now. I want him to be punished," Athiya told ANI.

The victim later filed a complaint in the Kulsumpura Police Station. Madhavi Latha, the Hyderabad Station Head Officer of the women's police station, said a case was registered against the man under Sections 498-A, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. (ANI)