Hyderabad: Woman found dead at her residence

[India], Jan 30 (ANI): A 23-year-old B-Tech graduate woman was found dead at her residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Anusha.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Rachakonda MV Rao, told the media, "We received a information that a woman was found murdered in her residence, immediately Hayatnagar police reached the spot and found 23 year old B-Tech graduate Anusha found dead in her residence."

According to police, Anusha died after receiving severe injury on her head.

Anusha's brother Srikanth is suspicious on her fiance Motilal. A case has been registered under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)