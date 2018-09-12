Hyderabad: Woman held for branding 4-year-old daughter with hot spoon

[India], Sep 11 (ANI): A woman has been booked by the police for branding her four-year-old daughter with a hot spoon in Hyderabad.

According to Circle Inspector of Malakpet police station, the 25-year-old woman was held for branding her four-year-old daughter with a hot spoon at various places on the body.

A case was registered under Sections 326 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 79 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

While the woman has been taken into custody and sent to judicial remand, her partner is absconding. The girl has been rescued and shifted to Sishu Vihar (rescue home) at Amberpet.

The police added that the accused was married to a man seven years ago and the duo had a daughter together in Nalgonda. The accused later came to Hyderabad after a feud with her husband and is now staying illegally with her partner. The police said that the partner of the woman also thrashed the minor girl. An investigation is underway to nab the accused's partner. (ANI)