Hyderabad: Woman pelts stones at media after friend held for driving drunk

[Telangana] [India], Apr. 8 (ANi): A woman in Hyderabad city of Telangana on Saturday created a nuisance and started throwing stones on media persons after her friend was caught for driving drunk, police said.

According to Traffic Inspector in Gopalpuram, Majid, the traffic police on Saturday night caught a person in a Swift car driving in a drunk state at a checkpoint at Film Nagar main road here.

His woman friend, who was sitting beside him in the car, overreacted and tried to hit media persons, who were already present there, with stones, he said.

A case was registered against the driver and his car was seized, he said. No action has so far been taken against the woman.(ANI)