Hyderabad woman trafficked to Saudi; family knocks Swaraj's door

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): Family of a woman in Hyderabad has alleged that she was trafficked to Saudi Arabia on the pretext of job, and appealed to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to bring her back.

As per Nuszath Begum's family, two agents had offered her a job at a hospital in Saudi Arabia, but after reaching there, she was taken to Abha and has since been employed as a maid at a house.

"The employers there deny her proper food and sleep, and make her work the whole day. My wife was sick and the employers are not even taking her to hospital for checkup," Md. Ahmed, the victim's husband told ANI.

The family has also filed a complaint with the Jawaharnagar Police against the agents, but the perpetrators are on the run from authorities, he informed. "My daughter is sick and they are not even availing any medical treatment for her, they continue to torture her and make her work on little food. She says she will commit suicide if not rescued from the clutches of her employers," Lateefa Begum, the victim's mother said. The agents who duped the family also took Rs 40,000 from them. (ANI)