Hyderabad: World Congress on Information Technology, 2018 concludes

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2018 was concluded on Wednesday in Hyderabad in presence of Telangana IT and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao.

As a part of the closing ceremony, a Technology Partnership MoU was exchanged between officials of the Government of Telangana State and Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

The MoU was signed and exchanged between the Principal Secretary to Government, Jayesh Ranjan and Director of the Board, Taoyuan City, Robert Huang in presence of KT Rama Rao.

Taoyuan, one of the fastest growing cities with respect to entrepreneurship, innovation and IoT, and Government of Telangana have agreed to partner with it. Earlier in the day, the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) awards were presented at the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) in Hyderabad. WITSA is the most comprehensive and influential entity representing the information and communication technology (ICT) and services industry in the world. Awards recognize the entities that made the most significant contributions to mankind in 2018. Eight "Global ICT Excellence" awards and two "Chairman" awards were presented by WITSA's chairman to the winners. Additionally, two special WITSA Chairman's awards were presented. (ANI)