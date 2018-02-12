Hyderabadi man held captive in Saudi, rescued

[India], Feb 11 (ANI): A Hyderabadi man who was held captive in Saudi Arabia has been rescued by the Indian Embassy.

The victim, Shaik Inayath went to Saudi Arabia's Riyadh on a job visa, first, he was provided with a mechanic visa but after going there he found that it was a house driver visa.

The victim worked in one place for three years and later shifted to another job where he was not paid for a year. He even asked his employer to send him back to India but the former refused.

My wife filed a complaint at Indian Embassy after that Embassy helped me. I would like to thank MEA Sushma Swaraj and Indian embassy for rescuing me," Shaik Inayath told ANI. Recently a Hyderabadi woman, who was sent to Saudi Arabia in hopes of a good job by her employer was rescued by the Indian Embassy.(ANI)