Hyderabadi sets world record for serving food to over 1,000 people in single day

[India], May 27 (ANI): Gowtham Kumar, founder of Hyderabad-based NGO 'Serve Needy', got himself included into Universal Book of Records for serving food to more than 1,000 people in a single day.

Kumar achieved the target on Sunday after he served food to more than 1,000 people at three different places. First, he has served food at Gandhi Hospital, then at Rajendra Nagar and finally at Amma Nanna orphanage home in Chowtuppal.

The award was presented by Universal Book of Records India representative KV Ramana Rao and Telangana representative TM Srilatha.

Talking to ANI, Kumar said, "I started Serve Needy organisation in 2014 and now we have around 140 volunteers. We have been doing these types of social activities since 2014. But today, I have served food to more than 1,000 people single-handedly. So, it was a world record." "Universal Book of Records has given me the certificate for the same. My organisation's main motto is 'No one deserves to die like an orphan when our organisation is there'. We are expanding our organisation so that no one will die in hunger. We are expecting help from others and the government to help more people," he added. (ANI)