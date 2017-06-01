Hyderabadis enjoy Haleem with the arrival of Ramzan

[India], June 1 (ANI): With the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan, the Hyderabadis are visiting shops to enjoy their favourite delicacy-Haleem.

One of the persons enjoying Haleem told ANI, "Hyderabad is famous for Haleem. We came here to visit Charminar and we are having Haleem here. It is very delicious and tasty. We feel very happy eating Haleem."

One of the Haleem makers said that many people come to his shop and enjoy the delicacy.

"We are the largest sellers in Hyderabad. Thousands of people visit our Pista House to have a tasty Haleem. Each and everything from starting is monitored and it results in pure and tasty Haleem," Haleem Maker Mohd. Moiz Ali said.

The month of Ramazan has begun and a vast majority of Muslim population will be fasting for a month. Fasting during the month of Ramzan is a form of worship for Muslims. They also believe that this is a time when their body is rejuvenated and cleansed. Fasting during Ramzan is not just restricted to not eating and drinking. It also means self-discipline from selfish desires and wrong thoughts and actions. (ANI)