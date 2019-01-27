I’m proud that six people from Bihar got Padma Awards: Godavari Dutta

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): A day after the centre conferred Padma awards, Mithila artist Godavari Dutta with Padam Shree award winner from Bihar, on Saturday said that she feels honoured and she is proud that six people from Bihar were chosen for their contribution to India.

"I feel so proud and honoured. I hope the government keeps motivating artists by providing Padma Awards. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also seen my painting at Bihar Museum", said Godavari.

While expressing gratitude over the centre’s decision, she also added that earlier Madhubani painting wasn’t as famous as it is now. Currently, there are so many people who want to paint and appreciate the art form.

“There are many people who have contributed much to the art and culture. And I thank Central government for this award,” she said. Six people from Bihar were conferred with Padma Awards this year. Earlier on Friday, Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced the name of 112 recipients of the Padma awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country on the eve of the country's 70th Republic Day. (ANI)