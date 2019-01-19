I am a rebel because I speak truth: Shatrughan Sinha

[India], Jan 19 (ANI): Echoing Rahul Gandhi's 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' slogan, BJP's disgruntled MP Shatrughan Sinha attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while sharing dais with opposition leaders and said he was ready to be declared a "rebel" if speaking the truth amounted to rebellion.

"If speaking truth amounts to rebellion then, of course, I am a rebel," said Shatrughan Sinha.

"I am in BJP but before that, I am with the people of the country. Party is bigger than individual and nation is bigger than the party," he said. While saying that he is first answerable to the countrymen and the nation rather than to the BJP.

"I show the mirror to the party so that they see the truth," said Sinha. Comparing the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the present dispensation led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the present regime is "dictatorial" and "autocratic". "The Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was based on Lokshahi or democracy while Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is Tanashahi (autocratic/dictatorial)" said Sinha. (ANI)