I am a son of India, mentally and physically: Dalai Lama

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Thursday said that he is the son of India, both physically and mentally.

Speaking at 'Silver Lecture Series' function of Mumbai's Guru Nanak College of Arts, Science and Commerce, the Dalai Lama said: "Media from China and America asked what makes me a son of India. I answered that my brain is filled with thoughts of Nalanda and this physical body survived on India's dal, chapati and dosa. So both physically and mentally I am from this country, that's how I'm a son of India."

He said that according to Tibetan religion, all human beings are created by God. "Today, we have created a lot of problems on our own including greed and exploitation," he added. The 83-year-old also asserted that everyone's rights and desires should be respected. The Tibetan spiritual leader, who is on a three-day visit to the city, is expected to address students on December 14 during the 22nd TechFest 2018 at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. (ANI)