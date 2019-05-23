I am confident that BJP will win over 350 seats, says Pankaj Singh

[India], May 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh on Thursday said the BJP will win 350 seats in the House because of the works that the Prime Minister-led NDA government has done in the last five years.

"I can say with much confidence that the BJP will get more than 350 seats because of the works that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government have done in the last 5 years," Singh told ANI.

Pankaj, who was Rajnath Singh's Lucknow poll manager, also expressed confidence over Union Minister Rajnath Singh winning Lucknow seat. "Though I cannot predict the margin of votes as of now, I am very confident that the margin (winning) is going to increase this time," he said.

Praising PM Modi for carrying out Balakot Air Strike on a terrorist camp in Pakistan, the BJP leader said, "People are moved by the way PM Modi has carried out the Balakot air strike and his quick action against terrorism. His dedication to keeping our country safe impressed the people."

While responding to the exit poll results, he said, "Almost all the exit polls results predicted Congress party's defeat in the country. They should accept their defeat and work on it. By raising questions on EVMs, they are questioning the mandate of the people and it is unfortunate."

While criticising Congress party for its performance on the ground, he said, "The major reason why Congress party will not come in power is due to its stance towards the people. They should stand with the people to fulfill their needs. People believe in BJP and consider it as their party and that is the main reason why BJP will come back to power."

Counting of votes for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections began today early in the morning and the fate of as many as 8,040 candidates will be announced. (ANI)