I am in politics because AIADMK is bad, says Kamal Haasan a day before party launch

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said that he was entering into politics due to the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government's poor governance.





"I am entering politics only because the ruling AIADMK party is bad, that is why I am not meeting any of them," he said to the media after meeting Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman.



Seeman, who is strongly against actor Rajinikanth's proposed entry into politics told that he had always been a big fan of Kamal and that the actor's family had been helping people in fighting court cases in his hometown Paramakudi.



On being asked about the possibility of joining together in the political field, Kamal Haasan said the decision will be taken only after his political party's launch. "I am meeting political party leaders in an attempt to reclaim the lost tradition... He is here to wish me well for my political journey," he added.

He had earlier met his good friend Superstar Rajinikanth, DMK leader Karunanidhi and actor turned politician Vijayakanth. Haasan will kick off his state-wide tour on Wednesday with the launch of his political party in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will be attending Haasan's party launch in Madurai.

According to reports, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are also invited to attend the launch although their participation has not been confirmed yet.

