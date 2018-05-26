I am more mannered than Uddhav Thackeray: Yogi

[India], May 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hit back at Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray over his assertion that the former insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by not removing his footwear while garlanding his photo.

Adityanath, while addressing the media said he has more manners in comparison to the Sena chief and knows how to pay tribute.

"He does not know the reality. I do not need to learn manners from Uddhav Thackeray. I have more manners than him and I know how to pay tribute. I do not need to learn that from him," Adityanath said.

Thackeray through the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana slammed Yogi Adityanath's recent visit to Maharashtra's Palghar and said he felt like hitting him with his own footwear. He also dubbed Yogi as a 'hypocrite'. Yogi visited Palghar in the wake of the forthcoming Lok Sabha by-poll in the constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena, which is in alliance in Maharashtra share a strained relationship. The tension between the two party intensified after the Shiv Sena fielded its candidate against the BJP from this constituency. (ANI)