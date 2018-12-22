I am not resigning, says Alka Lamba

Settling the dust over her resignation from the party, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Alka Lamba on Saturday said that she is not resigning from the party.

"I am not resigning," Lamba who is an MLA from Chandni Chowk told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, the AAP MLA said that the party has sought her resignation after she raised objection over the resolution passed in the Delhi Assembly pressing for revoking Bharat Ratna conferred to late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi over 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

"The party has asked for my resignation. I'm ready to resign but Rajiv Gandhi has sacrificed a lot for the country and I didn't support the proposal in Assembly of taking back his Bharat Ratna. I've been asked to resign because I stood against the decision of the party," Lamba told ANI on Friday.

The AAP on Saturday clarified that no resignation has been sought from her. "No resignation has been sought and nobody is resigning," said Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister of Delhi. Lamba had walked out of the House on Friday after refusing to give her support to the resolution. (ANI)