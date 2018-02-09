I can get TN govt dissolved, says Dhinakaran

[India] Feb 9 (ANI): Sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran on Friday claimed that if he wants he can get the Tamil Nadu government dissolved.

Talking to ANI, Dhinakaran said, "If I want I can get TN government dissolved but many MLAs are sending me feelers asking me not to do it yet. They said they will throw out those anti-Amma people from the government soon."

He also blamed that the state government has not taken up the Cauvery issue properly with the Centre due to political reasons.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is at the Centre and is going to fight elections in Karnataka, so this Tamil Nadu Government does not any problems to be created due to the Cauvery issue for BJP in Karnataka. And, that is why they (TN Government) have not taken up this issue properly with Centre," Dhinakaran alleged. The ruling AIADMK on Friday expelled over 150 dissidents from the party in the wake of its loss in the December 21, RK Nagar Assembly bypoll, for bringing disrepute to the organisation. Dhinakaran won the RK Nagar bypoll, which was necessitated due to the death of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in December 2016. Many of the expelled leaders are considered close to Dhinakaran. (ANI)