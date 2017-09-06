I didn't fail as water resources minister: Uma Bharti

[India], Sep 6 (ANI): Two days after losing the water resources and Ganga rejuvenation portfolio, Union Minister Uma Bharti stressed that her term in the position cannot be dubbed as failure.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Bharti insisted that there had been no failure in implementing the Ganga programme.

"I have not failed in the Ganga programme. Yesterday after Gadkari ji took charge he said that he was associated with me in this project for the last three years. So if we failed, how did he get the portfolio? This means we did not fail," Bharti said.

Bharti spelt out a number of programmes that were initiated under her watch. She said, "New schemes have been made, cabinet approval sought. Tenders for projects called. There is nothing that has not been implemented." She also pointed out that the NDA government's river linking programme was also put on the fast track during her tenure. "All the base lines are ready for the inter-linking. And when it will be complete, we will generate 34,000 Megawatts of electricity," she said. She also announced her plan for a padyatra along the Ganga next month. "I will start the yatra from Gangasagar in West Bengal," Bharti told reporters at the press conference. She clarified, "It would have been defiance if I had announced the decision to undertake the yatra today. I had announced my plan last year itself." "It was my wish to undertake a yatra along the banks of Ganga. Last year in Prayag when I was the water resources minister I had announced it at a function of the ministry that I will request PM to allow me to undertake a yatra. I also said that I will leave it to the PM to decide if I should undertake the yatra while remaining in the ministry or after leaving it," Bharti further said. She also said that under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, 20 projects were completed during her tenure. (ANI)