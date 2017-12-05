I don't recall any conversation with Shehzad: Manish Tewari

[India], December 5 (ANI): Former Union Minister Manish Tewari on Tuesday said he could not recall having any conversation with Congress Maharashtra Secretary Shehzad Poonawalla, where he called the party a 'proprietorship'.

The statement relates to an alleged conversation between the two politicians, the audio tapes of which were released by a media organisation.

Refusing to comment over the issue, Tewari told the media, "I am not a snitch. I don't go around recording conversations which I have with people throughout the day. I don't recall any such conversation and, therefore, I would not want to dignify his comment."

"I find it funny because those media outlets were running it (audio tape) with heavy disclaimers - 'uncorroborated', 'unverified'. Possibly careful that I am a lawyer or because some of my colleagues are. They should have at least introspected," he said, slamming the media house and added: "If you sow the whirlwind, you reap the whirlwind". In the audio tape released earlier, Tewari allegedly also told Poonawalla that his statements against the Congress presidential election process would become a "one way ticket out of the party." (ANI)