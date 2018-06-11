I fear for my life: Haryana IAS officer post sexual harassment charges

[India], June 11 (ANI): The 28-year-old woman IAS officer, who has accused Haryana Additional Chief Secretary Sunil Gulati of sexual harassment, said this has not happened with her for the first time as she was earlier harassed by other officers when she was posted in Ambala, Kosli and Dabwali.

The woman officer said she now fears for her life.

"Sunil Gulati sexually harassed and threatened me. Such incidents took place with me earlier too when I was posted in Ambala, Kosli and Dabwali. I've complained about it to officers. I fear for my life," the woman officer told ANI.

She further added: "He (Gulati) called me for meeting today in Rohtak. I had to be alone with him from 2.30-5 pm. He directed me to return to Chandigarh alone after that. No action was taken against officers who harassed me even earlier." However, Gulati has denied the sexual harassment allegations and said he is ready to face a probe and is even willing to take lie-detection test. "It's my duty to train my staff. It's up to her to be willing to learn. If going to field troubles her, then the government can transfer her. I'm ready for a probe. Even I am ready for a lie-detection test," said Gulati while addressing the media on Monday. The woman IAS officer wrote a post on Facebook on Sunday, giving details of the incident. She also said she had sent an e-mail to President Ram Nath Kovind with regard to the entire incident. (ANI)