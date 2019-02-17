I feel the same fire in my heart that’s raging inside you: PM Mod on Pulwama terror attack

[India], Feb 17 (ANI): "I feel the same fire in my heart that’s raging inside you," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday while referring to the anger and grief in the country after the dastardly Pulwama terror attack.

Modi was addressing a public gathering here after laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Bihar.

Paying homage to the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in Thursday's terror strike, he said,"I pay my tributes to braveheart Constable Sanjay Kumar Sinha from Patna and Bhagalpur’s braveheart Ratan Kumar Thakur who sacrificed their lives for the country. I express my sympathies with their families."

Holding that the entire country is angry over the Pulwama terror attack, Modi had yesterday said that “all tears will be avenged” and the armed forces have been given "full freedom to decide the place, time, intensity and nature of the retaliation against the enemy". The Prime Minister had said that “the blood of Indians is boiling” and issued a clear warning to Pakistan, declaring that the “guardians” of the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack will be “definitely punished”. “The sacrifices of the bravehearts will not go in vain. We won't forget it (Pulwama terror attack) neither forgive it,” the Prime Minister had asserted while addressing a programme in Maharashtra. He had said the country is proud of its armed forces and has full faith in them. The CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora area of Pulwama district in an attack orchestrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). A day after the attack, the Centre announced the withdrawal of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status granted to Pakistan. As many as 48 countries have extended support to India, condemning the dastardly act.The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were traveling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora on February 14. (ANI)