I had congratulated PM Modi in February itself, says Kazakhstan Ambassador

[India], May 31 (ANI): Kazakhstan's Ambassador to India Bulat Sarsenbayev on Friday said that he was so confident of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory in the 17th Lok Sabha polls that he had congratulated him in February itself.

"I congratulated him in February during the 'Rising India' event. We have the opportunity to meet him...I extended him the wishes of my President and said that after the elections, we will meet you again," Sarsenbayev told ANI here on the sidelines of an event.

He also praised Prime Minister Modi for launching many reforms during his first term and stressed the need for taking these reforms forward during his second term. "It is a good sign for India. PM Modi has started many reforms. It takes time to change situations, and implement ideas. I think PM Modi needed a second term to take forward the reforms initiated by him in his first term," he said. Speaking after a round table discussion on 'Kazakhstan-Indian relations' held earlier in the day, he said: "Bilateral relationship should be developed through visits of citizens between the two countries." "In 2014, Kazakhstan issued about 6,000 visas to citizens of India. It was more than 25,000 in 2018," said Sarsenbayev. Referring to his President's visit to India in 2009 as the Chief Guest for the Republican Day celebrations, the Ambassador said: "Politically we are very close. We have a common stand on many international issues and support each other as well." Talking about bilateral trade, Sarsenbayev said: "The economic co-operation between the two countries is growing. It was US $ 460 million in 2015. I hope the volume will grow in due course of time." During the round table discussion, experts presented their views on topical issues related to India and Kazakhstan including political, trade, and economic. (ANI)