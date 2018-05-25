I have no tension: Kumaraswamy ahead of floor test

[India], May 25 (ANI): Ahead of the floor test in the Karnataka assembly, chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy expressed confidence in proving his majority.

"I have no tension. I am going to win clearly," he told ANI, hours before the floor test is going to take place inside Vidhana Soudha (state assembly).

After Bharatiya Janata Party's B.S Yeddyurappa, it is now Congress- Janata Dal (United) alliance's turn to take the floor test.

Yeddyurappa was sworn-in as chief minister last week; however, before taking the floor test, he resigned as the BJP had only 104 MLAs, seven short of simple majority mark of 111 in the 221-member assembly.

While BJP, which was the single-largest party in the fractured mandate, was given 15 days to prove their majority on the floor of the house, the Supreme Court in an interim order directed the floor test to be held in just two days, even after Yeddyurappa had taken oath as the Chief Minister of the state. Following Yeddyurappa's resignation, on May 23, Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the 24th chief minister of Karnataka, marking the beginning of the JD(S)-Congress alliance, which has 115 MLAs. Before the floor test, an election for speaker's post will be held. The BJP has put senior leader S Suresh Kumar against Congress' Ramesh Kumar. (ANI)