I like Hafiz Saeed, a big supporter of JuD: Pervez Musharraf

Islamabad: Former military dictator of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf has said that he is a big supporter of terror group Lashkar-e-Tayiba and that they too "like" him.

When asked by Pakistan's AryTV if he's similarly appreciative of LeT's founder and mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks Hafiz Saeed, Musharraf nodded, saying Saeed "is involved in Kashmir" and he "supports" that involvement.

Saeed, a United Nations-designated terrorist was freed from house arrest last week on an order from the Lahore high court. Musharraf has been declared a fugitive by Pakistan.

"I am the biggest supporter of LeT and I know they like me and JuD also likes me," said Musharraf, referring to both groups founded by Saeed. The US has also branded Saeed a terrorist and put a $10 million bounty on Saeed's head after the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. The US has also branded Saeed a terrorist and put a $10 million bounty on Saeed's head after the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.