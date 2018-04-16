I may get raped, I can be killed: Kathua rape victim's lawyer

New Delhi: Kathua rape victim's lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat on Sunday said she fears for her life as she may get raped or murdered.





"Today, I don't know, I am not in my senses. I can be raped, I can be killed and may be they won't allow me to practice in court. They (have) isolated me, I don't know how I can survive," Advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat told ANI.





She added that she has been called anti-Hindu and boycotted socially.



Further, Deepika said she would be approaching the Supreme Court to demand security for herself and her family.

"I will tell this to the Supreme Court. I am feeling bad and it's really unfortunate. You can well imagined my plight. But, I will stand for justice and we would seek justice for the eight-year-old girl," she concluded.

Earlier today, the Bar Council of India (BCI) said a panel has been formed to probe the actions of Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association lawyers, who had stopped police from filing a chargesheet in the Kathua rape and murder case.

In connection with the case, two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed: one against eight people for allegedly being involved in the crime and another has been filed against a group of lawyers which had allegedly stopped the police from filing chargesheet against the eight accused.

Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers leaders, Chandra Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh, have also resigned following accusations of attending a rally in support of the miscreants responsible for the crime.

The alleged gangrape and murder of the eight-year-old girl, who belonged to nomadic Muslim community, took place in the Kathua district in January. After being missing for a week, her body was found on January 17.

The chargesheet has revealed gory details about the crime and this has led to a public outcry in various parts of the country.