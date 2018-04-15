I regret the words I used: Gundu Rao on remarks against Yogi

Bengaluru: A few hours after Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao made derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and dubbed him "unfit for office", he apologised for the same, but questioned Yogi's governance.

"The father of Unnao victim has died, the girl is threatening to immolate herself. What kind of governance is this? I, however, regret the kind of words I used for him (Adityanath). This is an emotional and sensitive issue for me," Rao, who is working presidents of party's state unit, told ANI.

Earlier today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers took to the streets here to protest against Rao's remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. Rao had said, " Mr Adityanath is a disgrace to Indian politics, and he is unfit to be the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. If he had any decency, he would have resigned by now because his government has been exposed, his own MLA has committed the crime." Following the remarks, Karnataka BJP General Secretary N Ravikumar filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Rao.