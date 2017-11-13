'I see films as films,' Naqvi on Padmavati

[India], November 13 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has taken a neutral stand on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati and said that he sees films as films.

On the ongoing protests against the film, the minister on Sunday said, "I see films as films and do not get into its history or geography."

Speaking at a press conference here, Naqvi said that he is neither opposing nor supporting the film.

"What you like in a film, should be accepted and what you do not like, should be left there. I am neither supporting nor opposing the film," he stated.

Meanwhile, protests against the film reached Surat on Sunday. The Rajput Community, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Bajrang Dal and the Karni Sena held a joint protest against the release of the film in Surat. "The government must put a ban on the release of film because it is portraying Rani Padmavati in an objectionable way. The history has been distorted in this film. The government has to listen to us otherwise everyone will have to face consequences for this. We won't tolerate the disrespect on our community," a protestor said in Surat. Earlier, in Maharashtra at least 15 members of the Akhand Rajputana Seva Sangh were detained while protesting. Earlier, the Supreme Court rejected the petition filed against the release of 'Padmavati', saying the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had not as yet issued a certificate to the movie. While dismissing the petition, the top court said the CBFC was an independent body and the court should not intervene in their jurisdiction. The period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor has been facing protests from various communal groups, including Shree Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts. The Karni Sena, which demolished the sets of the movie in Jaipur and also thrashed Bhansali, last month, again, had warned the director that he would face consequences if the movie distorted historical facts. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on December 1. (ANI)